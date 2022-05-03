Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 33.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.11. 745,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,133. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

