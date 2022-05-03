Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Decreases By 26.5%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the third quarter worth $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

