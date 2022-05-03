Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Rises By 21.4%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

