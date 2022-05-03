Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rises By 21.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

RTLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 7,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,623. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.