Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Decreases By 35.4%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 86,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

