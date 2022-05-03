Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 38.8%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RVLGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 34,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,560. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.