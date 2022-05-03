Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 38.8%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RVLGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 34,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,560. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Revival Gold Company Profile
