Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Decreases By 28.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNMBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($126.32) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 3,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.