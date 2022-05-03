Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Drops By 27.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

