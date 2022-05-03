Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 44.4%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RUBSF opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

