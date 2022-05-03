Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Decreases By 45.5%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sandbridge X2 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 866,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Sandbridge X2 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBII. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.