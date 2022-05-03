Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Declines By 29.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Snam stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Snam has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

