Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Declines By 29.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STCB opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
Starco Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starco Brands (STCB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.