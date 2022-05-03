Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Declines By 29.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STCB opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.