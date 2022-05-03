Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Declines By 24.5%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TAOP stock remained flat at $$1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taoping by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taoping by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

