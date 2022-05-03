Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 25.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 785,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TDH by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. TDH has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $9.40.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

