Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Increases By 48.6%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of LGL opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 52.02%. Equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

