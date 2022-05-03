Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Decreases By 26.4%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TPCO from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,638. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

