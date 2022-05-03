Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Decreases By 26.4%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TPCO from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,638. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

About TPCO (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.