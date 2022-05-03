Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expands By 31.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 104,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 74,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,588. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

