Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expands By 20.6%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRX opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

