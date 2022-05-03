Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 32.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in X Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYF remained flat at $$2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,422. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

