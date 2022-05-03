Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,119.29 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $31,119.29 and approximately $74.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00432936 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,935.06 or 1.90312847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

