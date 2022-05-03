Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($23.79) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.50.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

