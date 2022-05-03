Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $141.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($23.79) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

