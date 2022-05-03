SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

