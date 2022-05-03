Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $98.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

