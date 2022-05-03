Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $98.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
SIG stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 635,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.