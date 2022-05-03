Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $141,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 101,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after acquiring an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

