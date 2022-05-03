Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

