SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Lowered by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 211,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SITE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,418. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.44 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

