SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.30.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

