Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

