Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock traded down €4.10 ($4.32) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €120.40 ($126.74). The stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.