Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 115,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

