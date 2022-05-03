SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in SLM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 93,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

