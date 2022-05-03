Smartshare Price Down 0% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,408.44 and approximately $483.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00065961 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

