SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

SMECF opened at $480.90 on Tuesday. SMC has a 12-month low of $467.54 and a 12-month high of $744.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.78.

SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

