SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.
SMECF opened at $480.90 on Tuesday. SMC has a 12-month low of $467.54 and a 12-month high of $744.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.78.
SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMECF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.