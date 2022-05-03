Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DNAD stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $75,174,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 33.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

