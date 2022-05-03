Solanium 1-Day Volume Hits $3.28 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $3.28 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00222186 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00443744 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,800.22 or 1.86560810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.