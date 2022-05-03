Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.