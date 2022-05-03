Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €98.00 ($103.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($97.89) to €94.00 ($98.95) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($157.89) to €147.00 ($154.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTC:SLVYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 1,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Solvay has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.