SOMESING Market Capitalization Tops $111.21 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $111.21 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

