Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.930-$0.990 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sotera Health stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

