South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.29. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SJI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,084. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

