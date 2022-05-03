Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.87. 1,072,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

