SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.40. 388,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

