Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 5.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 661,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,213,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

