S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $362.81. 47,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $360.27 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.84 and its 200-day moving average is $426.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 756,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

