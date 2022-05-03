SparkPoint Trading Down 15.7% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $613,344.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,499.03 or 1.00033263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00101200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029472 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,475,874,090 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

