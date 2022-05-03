Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.