Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SPRO stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,577,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

