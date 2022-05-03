Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £122.02 ($152.43).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($169.77) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($163.90) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($131.17) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($153.65), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($820,665.83). Also, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £125 ($156.15) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($246,720.80).

Shares of SPX traded down GBX 357.50 ($4.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £117.93 ($147.31). The stock had a trading volume of 174,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.02. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £107.85 ($134.73) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($215.18). The firm has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 97.50 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

