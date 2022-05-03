Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00219126 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00463101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,638.08 or 1.90599704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

